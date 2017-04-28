Bills release dynamic ticket pricing structure for 2017 home games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills, on Friday, announced their new dynamic ticket pricing structure for this next season’s home games.

The adjusted prices will “better reflect demand throughout the season,” the organization said. Each game will be placed into one of five pricing tiers, based on the time of the year and the team the Bills play.

The initial box office price from last season won’t change, and pricing plans for the next season will include one platinum, three gold, two silver, two bronze and two preseason games.

The prices of tickets could increase or go down depending on the demand for them. That being said, prices will never go lower than season ticket prices.

Tickets for Bills games will go on sale on Monday, May 8. Group tickets for 12 or more people can be bought starting at 9 a.m. by calling 1-877-BB-TICKS (228-4257). Individual tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster.com starting at Noon.

NFL Ticket Exchange is also another way for fans to get tickets.

Those looking for season tickets can buy them through the New Era Field virtual venue on buffalobills.com. Season ticket members can get single-game tickets ahead of time during the first week of May. They will be notified with details about that through an email.

