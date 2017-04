BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a vehicle crashed into a house on the 100 block of Walden Ave. early Friday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., the vehicle was traveling east when it went off the road and struck the building.

After the crash, Buffalo police say the driver fled the scene, but was later found.

The driver, who was only identified as a 51-year-old Buffalo man, was charged with criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving without a license.