BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Shawn Saunders, 29.

Saunders is wanted on two charges of second degree criminal possession of a weapon and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5’8″, 160 lbs, with several tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DOCCS tip line at 867-6161.