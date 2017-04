DEA holding drug take back event across US Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold their 13th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

5,000 locations across the United States will be taking part in the event, which is operated by law enforcement agencies and community partners.

Pills and other solids can be turned in, but sharps and liquids will not be accepted.

Last October, Americans turned in more than 730,000 pounds of prescription drugs.

Here is a list of local drop-off sites:

BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE 1300 ELMWOOD AVE. BUFFALO NY, 14222 KENMORE MERCY HOSPITAL 2950 ELMWOOD AVENUE KENMORE NY, 14217 ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL 2605 HARLEM RD. BUFFALO NY, 14227 WEST SENECA SENIOR CENTER 4620 SENECA STREET WEST SENECA NY, 14224 DEGRAFF MEMORIAL HOSPITAL 445 TREMONT STREET NORTH TONAWANDA NY, 14120 MILLARD FILLMORE HOSPITAL 1540 MAPLE RD. WILLIAMSVILLE NY, 14221 TOWN OF HAMBURG DEPT. OF YOUTH

RECREATION & SENIOR SERVICES 4540 SOUTHWESTERN BLVD. HAMBURG NY, 14075 TWIN DISTRICT FIRE DEPARTMENT 4999 WILLIAM STREET LANCASTER NY, 14086 . GRAND ISLAND TOWN HALL 2255 BASELINE ROAD GRAND ISLAND NY, 14072 MERCY AMBULATORY CENTER 3669 SOUTHWESTERN BLVD. ORCHARD PARK NY, 14127 NORTH COLLINS POLICE DEPARTMENT 10543 MAIN STREET NORTH COLLINS NY, 14111 MT. ST. MARY’S HOSPITAL 5300 MILITARY ROAD LEWISTON NY, 14092 EVANS MUNICIPAL CENTER 8787 ERIE RD. RT. #5 ANGOLA NY, 14006 GOWANDA VILLAGE MUNICIPAL BUILDING 27 EAST MAIN STREET GOWANDA NY, 14070 BERTRAND CHAFFEE HOSPITAL 224 E. MAIN STREET SPRINGVILLE NY, 14141 . CATTARAUGUS INDIAN RESERVATION

HEALTH CENTER 36 THOMAS INDIAN SCHOOL DRIVE IRVING NY, 14081 PEMBROKE TOWN HIGWAY BARNS ROUTES 5 & 77 EAST PEMBROKE NY, 14056 ATTICA POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 EXCHNAGE STREET ATTICA NY, 14011 . BATAVIA POLICE DEPARTMENT 10 W. MAIN STREET BATAVIA NY, 14020 MEDINA FIRE DEPARTMENT 600 MAIN STREET MEDINA NY, 14103 . DELEVAN HEALTH CENTER 38 N. MAIN ST. DELEVAN NY, 14042 WYOMING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 151 N. MAIN STREET WARSAW NY, 14569 ALSTAR HQS. NORTH 738 MONROE STREET DUNKIRK NY, 14048 . LEROY POLICE DEPARTMENT 3 WEST MAIN STREETRTS 5 & 19 LE ROY NY, 14482 PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING 13925 STATE ROUTE 31 ALBION NY, 14411 PERRY POLICE DEPARTMENT 46 NORTH MAIN STREET PERRY NY, 14530 HOLLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT 7 THOMAS STREET HOLLEY NY, 14470 VILLAGE OF BROCKPORT POLICE 1 CLINTON STREET BROCKPORT NY, 14420 WESTFIELD FAMILY PHYSICIANS 138 E. MAIN ST. WESTFIELD NY, 14787 ALLEGANY COUNTY OFFICE BLDG. 7 COURT STREET BELMONT NY, 14813