Decorator’s show house tours starting this weekend

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —  The Junior League’s Decorator’s Show House is almost ready to open its doors to the public.  The organization has selected the August Fiene Home, at at 766 Ellicott Street in Buffalo, as the home they’re showcasing.

Almost 30 decorators, artists, and landscapers worked on the house since March.  The house has a rich history. It was built in 1888 and purchased by the Feine family in 1906. The house is 78-hundred square feet.

Currently undergoing renovations, the home will be a new addition to the Kevin Guest house when completed.

Tickets to see the Junior League’s decorator’s show house are available now.  They’re $20 dollars ahead of time and $25 at the door.  Tours run April 29 to May 21, 2017.

No pets or children under 10 are allowed to tour the house.

Click here for more information.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s