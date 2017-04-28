Decorator’s show house tours starting this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Junior League’s Decorator’s Show House is almost ready to open its doors to the public. The organization has selected the August Fiene Home, at at 766 Ellicott Street in Buffalo, as the home they’re showcasing.

Almost 30 decorators, artists, and landscapers worked on the house since March. The house has a rich history. It was built in 1888 and purchased by the Feine family in 1906. The house is 78-hundred square feet.

Currently undergoing renovations, the home will be a new addition to the Kevin Guest house when completed.

Tickets to see the Junior League’s decorator’s show house are available now. They’re $20 dollars ahead of time and $25 at the door. Tours run April 29 to May 21, 2017.

No pets or children under 10 are allowed to tour the house.

