During Sunday’s “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Can you walk a mile in high heels?

The Crisis Services Program and the University of Buffalo are hosting their 12th annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event April 30, where men will be invited to put on a pair of heels and walk a mile. “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” is an international event against rape, gender violence, and sexual assault.

Inviting men to walk in high heels is “a fun way to break the ice and recognize the history of sexual violence as a gender-based violation,” a statement from the Crisis Services Program and UB said.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at Crisis Services, 2969 Main Street at Hertel. Competitions start at noon and include a runway walk and an obstacle course.

The walk starts at 1 p.m. Walkers will proceed down Hertel Avenue to Starin Avenue, and then back around with a walk back to Crisis Services.

Pre-walk events include games, prizes, R&R BBQ and Amy’s Place food trucks, a custom shoe auction, a photo booth, a dog tent, and a kids’ area. Everyone is welcome to participate in the event.

WYRK-FM’s on-air personality Brett Alan and Aaron Maracle from University at Buffalo Wellness Education will chair the event. Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalists, self-described as a “party band with a marching problem” will be joining the walk, as well as Sen. Tim Kennedy and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn and Erie County Legislator Patrick Burke.

The event is free, but participants are encouraged to raise money from supporters. All proceeds will support the Crisis Services Advocate Program, the New York State designated rape crisis center of Erie County. The Crisis Services program provides confidential response and support services for survivors of rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, family violence, and elder abuse 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During the walk, teal ribbons will cover Hertel Avenue in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is April.