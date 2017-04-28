Fredonia man charged with child endangerment

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Fredonia man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Thursday by Wellsville Village Police.

According to Wellsville Police, Simon P. Gogolack, 33, was charged for an incident which occurred on Trapping Brook Road in the village of Wellsville.

Gogolack was arraigned and remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail. He’s due back in Wellsville Village Court 4:30 p.m. May 16.

Wellsville Police were assisted by Allegany Child Protective Services during the investigation.