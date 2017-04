HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at Frontier Middle School helped raise more than three times their goal for Bald for Bucks on Friday morning.

Vastly beating their $5,000 goal, students raised more than $17,000 for the fundraiser for Roswell.

To show their support for the cause, students had the choice of either shaving their head, cutting at least eight inches of hair off to make a wig or receiving a colored hair extension.

This was the school’s first year doing Bald for Bucks.

