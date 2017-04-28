Jamestown man charged with DWI after rear-end accident

JAMESTOWN, N.Y, (WIVB) – A Jamestown man is facing charges after Jamestown Police say he rear ended another vehicle while driving drunk Friday morning.

Russell A. Swartz, 51, was charged with felony DWI, aggravated felony DWI, and following too closely.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Arterial and Foote Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. A 2007 Ford Edge driven by Swartz rear-ended a 2002 Ford Taurus. Both drivers were treated by emergency personnel. The driver of the Taurus sustained a back injury and was taken to UPMC Chautauqua WCA Hospital by ambulance.

Swartz was apparently unhurt and but appeared intoxicated. He failed standardized field sobriety test and later agreed to a blood chemical test which put his blood alcohol content at three times the legal limit, police said.

He was held pending arraignment.