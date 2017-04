ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills’ first-round draft pick, cornerback Tre’Davious White, speaks Friday live afternoon.

White finished his senior season at LSU as a first-team All-American and an ALL-SEC, starting all 12 games.

The Bills traded their 10th overall draft pick with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2017 27th pick and the 91st pick. The Bills will receive a first-round pick in 2018.