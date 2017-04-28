Local couple invents backyard game, gives back to community

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – As we head into late spring and summer, a local couple is hoping you’ll head outdoors and try a new game they invented called First-N-Ten. They’re using some of the proceeds to give back to the community.

First-N-Ten is a mix of frisbee, football, horseshoes, and more. It involves two teams of two standing at opposites sides of a playing area, tossing discs toward special goal posts.

The game is the brainchild of North Tonawanda residents Michael and Jean Wolf.

Michael Wolf says the idea came to him a few years ago when he was in the grocery store and saw football uprights as part of a sales display. “I came home, grabbed a pen and paper and I’m writing this all down, and I’m all excited,” he said, recalling how he showed his wife his first thoughts on how to put the game idea into practice.

“And I said, ‘So what you do think?’ She goes, “Where are the groceries?'” Michael laughed.

The idea took root, though, and in the months that followed, Michael and Jean continued to develop their invention. They explored a few different design options before arriving at the current patent-pending product.

The whole process development has not been cheap. “We cashed in quite a bit of retirement money to go ahead and do this,” Michael said.

The Wolfs are hoping someday the business will help support their children and grandchildren, but right now, they’re also hoping to give back to the community through their invention.

On June 2, they’re hosting a First-N-Ten Tournament at RiverWorks to benefit Carly’s Club.

The Wolfs are also saving up money from their sales to help put a new roof on the Nash Road Church. The pastor there told News 4 the church has needed a new roof for a few years now, but the last wind storm did quite a bit more damage.

The Wolfs say there is no time like the present to get things done. “You only go through life once, and this is our second childhood, so why not?” Jean said.

Jean says her perspective on life really changed when she was battling throat cancer. “I’m in remission right now. But this is my second chance,” she said.

The Wolfs are using this chance to dream big. Their invention only went on sale earlier this year, but throughout the whole development process, the inventors say they had a good feeling it could be the next big thing.

“If it’s really got a good concept, and you’re just improvising and you’re just making it better, then that’s when you know you’ve got something good,” Jean said. “When everybody just clicks on it, like ;’give me that, I want to try,’ then you know you have it.”

If you'd like to learn more about the Wolf's game or you'd like to make a purchase, go to the First-N-Ten website.