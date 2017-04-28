Man goes missing from Williamsville health care facility

Related Coverage Missing man found safe

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A resident of a Williamsville health care facility has gone missing.

Staff at Williamsville Suburban Residential Health Care Facility say Paul Cieslak, 63, was last seen on security video getting dropped off in front of the facility around 6:42 p.m. Thursday.

In the video, Cieslak was seen walking north on S. Union Rd. after being dropped off, instead of entering the building.

While conducting their 10 p.m. rounds, staff at the facility say Cieslak was not in his room.

Last year in July, Cieslak was found safe after walking away from the Comprehensive Health Care facility on Reist St. in Williamsville.

Cieslak is described as a white man standing at 6’1″ and weighing 220 pounds. He has white/gray hair, a white/gray mustache and a scruffy beard.

When last seen, Cieslak was wearing a red baseball cap, gray sweatpants, a black coat with fur and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Cieslak’s location can call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.