Medina man charged with soliciting 15-year-old girl through text

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Medina man has been charged with sending text messages to a 15-year-old girl attempting to solicit sexual conduct, the Orleans County Sheriff’s department reported Friday.

Joel R. Fidanza, 39, 618 West Center St., is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony.

Fidanza was arrested Friday following an investigation by the Orleans County Major Felony Task Force. He was arraigned in Town of Ridgeway Court and remanded to Orleans County Jail on $25,000 cash or $25,000 bond. Fidanza is scheduled to return to court 6 p.m. May 4.

The judge issued an order of protection for the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending.