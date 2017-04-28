Missing Niagara Falls man is believed to be deceased

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The search for missing Niagara Falls man Kurt Beehler, 24, has been called off.

Niagara Falls Police said Friday afternoon that Beehler’s car had been located. He is believed to be deceased.

According to Niagara Falls police, Beehler’s car was found parked in a New York State Park parking lot. No body was found.

Tips helped police to locate Beehlers car.

Beehler was last seen April 8. Niagara Falls Police began searching for him April 15 to check his welfare.

Beehler’s family offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information related to his return.