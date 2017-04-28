Missing Niagara Falls man is believed to be deceased

By Published: Updated:
Kurt Beehler

NIAGARA  FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The search for missing Niagara Falls man Kurt Beehler, 24, has been called off.

Niagara Falls Police said Friday afternoon that Beehler’s car had been located. He is believed to be deceased.

According to Niagara Falls police, Beehler’s car was found parked in a New York State Park parking lot. No body was found.

Tips helped police to locate Beehlers car.

Beehler was last seen April 8. Niagara Falls Police began searching for him April 15 to check his welfare.

Beehler’s family offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information related to his return.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s