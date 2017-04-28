National Grid proposes rate hikes, new jobs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, National Grid filed a proposal to change gas and electricity prices.

The reason for the proposal, National Grid says, is to modernize electricity and gas networks, and “improve customer service.”

With new prices, the average electricity customer would see their monthly rate go up nearly 14 percent, or $11.23.

Gas customers could expect a nearly 15 percent increase, or $10.38 more a month.

National Grid says they must file a one-year plan, but are open to phasing in new rates over multiple years.

“The proposal is focused on efficiently delivering the investments needed for the long term to achieve our primary object – the safe and reliable delivery of energy for our customers,” Ken Daly, National Grid’s New York president, said. “This includes preparing for and responding to severe storms, which are increasing in both frequency and intensity. It also will allow us to lay the foundation for a sustainable and clean energy future by developing networks capable of serving the next generation of customers.”

The company proposes that roughly $2.7 billion be invested in their networks in upstate New York over three years’ time. National Grid also seeks to deploy advanced metering infrastructure and increase customer assistance.

The proposal could mean new jobs as well. National Grid says that over the next three years, they want to add more than 280 jobs in operations, grid modernization and customer programs.

The new prices, if approved by the New York Public Service Commission, would take effect on April 1 of next year.