New York state reminding drivers to ‘move over’

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — When drivers see a first responder’s vehicle on the road, it’s state law to slow down and move over.

“On multiple traffic stops while emergency vehicles are on the side of the road or tow operators on the side of the road, the public is still not moving over and obeying the law,” said New York State Police Trooper Christopher Pawlowski.

As part of a week long outreach campaign, thruway employees and state police are handing out flyers about the Move Over Law. Drivers could face fines and other penalties if they don’t slow down and move over for police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, highway maintenance vehicles and tow trucks.

“When it’s safe to move over they should be getting in to the other lane and it applies both to the right side of the road and the left side of the road,” said Matthew Latko, New York State Thruway Authority Division Maintenance Engineer.

“Within the last few months we’ve already had a few, two tow operators struck while on the side of the road,” said Pawlowski.

State Trooper Christopher Pawlowski says it’s not uncommon to see drivers ignoring the move over law multiple times a day.

“It only takes 1 person to not move over for an emergency personnel person to get hurt or possibly killed on the side of the road,” said Pawlowski.

In 2016 the law expanded. It previously only applied to law enforcement or emergency vehicles, but now it applies to vehicles with flashing blue, green, red, white or amber lights.

“If it’s not safe to move over people at a minimum should be slowing down,” said Latko.

“We’re worried about the safety of the emergency personnel on the side of the road,” said Pawlowski.

The Move Over Law applies to both sides of the roadway, and drivers who don’t obey the law could face two points on their license and at least a $150 fine for the first offense.

Police will be stepping up enforcement of this law throughout the week.