Sources: Davis died of pre-existing medical conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple sources familiar with the death of 20-year-old Wardel Davis tell News 4 the Buffalo man died from pre-existing medical conditions brought on by a scuffle with police.

According to sources, Davis had acute bronchitis and suffered a sudden onset of asthma while he was fighting with officers on the city’s west side in February.

Davis was reportedly stopped by two officers and took off when they tried to question him, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police would not comment on why Davis was stopped in the first place.

Tom Burton, the attorney for the one of the officers involved, told News 4 Davis was exiting a known drug house and the officers wanted to ask him some questions.

The incident happened on Hoyt Street in the Grant-Ferry neighborhood. Davis was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It was in the midst of this scuffle, police say, when officers noticed Davis was in distress and immediately began performing CPR.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the incident.

“It would appear that he had a medical condition that no one could be aware of, and he succumbed to that in the course of fighting with these two officers,” Burton told News 4.

The Attorney General’s office would not comment on the status of the Medical Examiner’s report or their investigation.

AG Spokesperson Amy Spitalnick said in a statement:

“Our investigation is ongoing. Our hearts go out to Mr. Davis’ family, and we’re committed to conducting a fair, comprehensive, and independent investigation to provide them with the answers they deserve.”

The Attorney General’s office took over the investigation shortly after the incident occurred.

Davis’ fiance told News 4 Davis did have asthma, and wasn’t feeling well during the time of the incident, but told us he didn’t suffer from any serious asthma symptoms.

According to our sources, Davis’s death is being looked at as a technical homicide, not a criminal homicide.

News 4 has reached out to the attorney for the Davis family, Steve Cohen.

We will continue to update this developing story.