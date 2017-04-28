Wegmans will begin labeling calorie counts on subs, pizza, self-serve food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Counting calories at Wegmans is about to become easier.

The grocery store chain announced Thursday that it will begin adding calorie counts to many areas of the store’s menus. Calorie counts will be available by May 5 on menu boards in the Pizza Shop, Sub Shop, or The Buzz coffee bar, as well as on signs near self-serve hot and cold food bars and on package labels for grab-and-go fresh items such as sushi, salads, soups and sandwiches.

The FDA advised chain restaurants and other retail food establishments in 2010 that by May 5, 2017, they would be required to post calorie information where customers could easily see it. Some nutrition information has already been made available on Wegmans’ retail food items.

“We’re finding that calorie information can be a conversation starter helping people to become more aware,” Wegmans Nutrition and Product Labeling Manager Jane Andrews, MS RDN says. “A customer may notice, for example, that the meatball sub has more calories than a turkey sub, and use that knowledge to inform their choice of side.”