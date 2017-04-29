Bills draft LB Milno and QB Peterman in 5th round

Buffalo adds another quarterback to their roster with Pitt's Nathan Peterman who led the Panthers to their highest scoring offense in school history.

Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NFL draft continued on Saturday with rounds 4-7. Buffalo had two picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth to conclude their selections for this year’s draft.

With the 163rd pick, Buffalo drafted Matt Milano, a linebacker from Boston College. Milano played four seasons for the Eagles and was named the team’s MVP following his senior year.

The 6-foot, 225 pound Milano has single-game career highs of nine tackles, three tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He is expected to contribute to the Bills special teams.

Just eight picks later, Buffalo drafted a quarterback in Nathan Peterman. He started his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Pittsburgh where he played two seasons.

While with the Panthers, Peterman threw for 5,236 yards and 47 touchdowns. He also rushed for five touchdowns. This past season, Peterman led Pitt to their highest scoring offense in school history.

The addition of Peterman will make for an interesting competition between current backup quarterback Cardale Jones.

 

