Officials search for suspect who may be armed in Town of Ridgeway

TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB)- A shelter in place was issued just after 1 p.m. following a domestic incident in Orleans County.

According to the NYS Alert a man ran into the woods near the intersection of Rt. 63 and Rt. 104 following a physical domestic dispute inside a home.

The suspect is described as a hispanic male around 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, shorts and sneakers. Authorities believe he may be armed with up to three handguns.

All residents in the area between Ridge Rd/Slade Rd/Horan Rd and North Gravel Rd should remain in their homes with doors locked. Law enforcement officers are in the area searching for the suspect on land in the air. If you see a man matching this description call 911 and do not attempt to approach him.