Prayer vigil for young boy critically injured in ATV accident

By Published:

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Elma Village Green Friday night for a prayer vigil for a young boy fighting for his life.

Twelve year-old Zach Matla is in critical condition after suffering a head injury Wednesday during an ATV accident.

Matla is a sixth grade student at Iroquois Central School District.

Family and friends told News 4 Matla is a fun loving young boy who is friends with everyone.

He is heavily involved in sports such as hockey, baseball and basketball.

On Friday, family members said they would be taking Matla off life support on Saturday. His organs will be donated so others could live.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s