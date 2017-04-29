Prayer vigil for young boy critically injured in ATV accident

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Elma Village Green Friday night for a prayer vigil for a young boy fighting for his life.

Twelve year-old Zach Matla is in critical condition after suffering a head injury Wednesday during an ATV accident.

Matla is a sixth grade student at Iroquois Central School District.

Family and friends told News 4 Matla is a fun loving young boy who is friends with everyone.

He is heavily involved in sports such as hockey, baseball and basketball.

On Friday, family members said they would be taking Matla off life support on Saturday. His organs will be donated so others could live.