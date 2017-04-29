“Superheros” walk to benefit Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Superheros come in different shapes and sizes, and for those that run the new Children’s Hospital, they say the patients there are the true heroes.

You may have spotted Batman or Spider-man walking down Bryant Street Saturday.

But perhaps no one is as brave as 5-year-old Bella Phelan. Diagnosed with leukemia last year, mom, Jamie says they lived for 11 days straight at the hospital. Jamie Phelan said, “We’re still in treatment right now, but she’s doing really well, and every time we come in for treatment, they’re welcoming, they’re loving, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Family and friends or “Bella’s Brigade,’ as they call themselves, are celebrating now that’s she’s in remission. Her older sister Peyton said, “She can get on my nerves sometimes, but she’s actually like the best, because she takes care of me when i’m sad.”

25 hundred people decked out in costume all trek to the site of the new hospital on the Buffalo Niagara Medical campus. Leaders there say they’re humbled the community has embraced this project.

Jody Lomeo, CEO of Kaleida Health said, “We’re almost 90 percent there, and so in August we’ll have the keys, and by November we will be there. This campus will be a memory, it will be a great memory, and we will build all sorts of new memories on the new campus.”

And families like the Phelans say they’re looking forward to the amenities that will come with the new $270 million Oishei Children’s Hospital. Jamie Phelan said, “My husband and I say, what if we lived in a different part of the country? What would have happened?”

Money raised through the walk will benefit the Women and Children’s Hospital Foundation.