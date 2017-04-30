Buffalo Bills fire General Manager Doug Whaley

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have fired general manager Doug Whaley.

Bills Owner Terry Pegula released a statement early Sunday morning on the change in management. He writes, “After a thorough review of our football operations over the past several months, Kim and I informed Doug this morning that we will be moving in a new direction. We have enjoyed working with Doug. He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team. This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it is the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new General Manager will begin immediately.”

Whaley was named general manager in May 2013. He oversaw two of the biggest moves for the franchise in recent years, including the trade to acquire wide receiver Sammy Watkins in the 2014 draft and the trade for running back LeSean McCoy.

Whaley had told the media earlier this year he would oversee the hiring of new head coach Sean McDermott.

Owner Terry Pegula will be made available to the media at an 11:00 a.m. press conference in Orchard Park.

 

