Buffalo man dies in incident involving car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a man has died following some kind of incident involving a car.

News 4 asked police if the man was hit or run over by the vehicle, but they cannot confirm either. They can only say they are investigating how the vehicle was involved in the man’s death.

Police say it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday on the first block East Morris Avenue

The victim appears to be in his late 30’s. He was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim and the driver of the car knew each other.

Charges have not been filed.

