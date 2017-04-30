Men ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ to raise awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Men ditched their sneakers and boots today for a pair of stilettos for the 12th annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event.

Crowds strutted their stuff down Main Street at Hertel Sunday.

It is an international event to raise awareness about – and stop – rape, gender violence and sexual assault.

The Crisis Services Advocate Program and UB teamed up for the walk.

In 2016, The Crisis Services Advocate Program responded to 353 survivors of sexual assault, rape and incest. They also responded to 861 survivors of domestic violence in emergency departments across Erie County.