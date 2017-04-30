Rochester man killed at West Seneca basketball game Saturday

By Published:
Scene of fatal shooting at basketball court in West Seneca Saturday evening.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police charged a Rochester man with second degree murder in the shooting death of another Rochester man at a basketball game Saturday night.

Detectives say a tournament game had just finished at the Niagara Frontier Sports Complex on Meyer Road, when some relatives got into an altercation.

“At some point it became extremely physical, somebody brandished a weapon and some shots were discharged striking one individual, right now we have two victims.. one of a shooting one because of the altercation,” Daniel Denz, Police Chief, told News 4.

The shooting victim was brought to Erie County Medical Center and died. Police say he’s 54 years old and from Rochester. The other person who was hurt was also treated at ECMC.

Police charged Andre Lewis, 39, of Rochester with murder. He faces arraignment in Town Court on Sunday.

