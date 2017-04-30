Shots fired at car outside gathering in Fredonia

By Published:

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Fredonia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 80 Center Street early Sunday morning.

Police say a female left the gathering being held at the home around 4 a.m. As she sat in her car parked in the driveway another guest fired 3 to 4 rounds at the vehicle.

One of the three bullets that struck the vehicle hit the driver’s side windshield.

According to police, the victim and one of the party hosts refused to assist police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredonia Police Department at 679-1531.

