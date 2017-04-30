Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man with mental illness who has disappeared. 90-year-old Sylvester Stang was last seen at St. Bernadette’s Church in Hamburg.

Investigators believe Stang has Alzheimer’s, dementia or some other form of cognitive disorder. Stang is 6′ tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. Investigators are also looking for a 2007 Mercury Marquis, with a license plate number of BGW 3387.

If you have any information about Stang’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hamburg Police Department at 648-6111.

