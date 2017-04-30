Thousands march for miracles at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people braved a chilly morning to help support families and babies across Western New York.

Sunday was the annual March of Dimes at Canalside.

Community members participated in a 5k walk that raises money for research and local programs for premature babies.

“So when a baby is born sooner than it’s due date, there are all kinds of complications that can happen that can put a lot of stress on the family and on the infant as well,” said Tom Schenk, Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield WNY. “March of Dimes supports them both in the hospital setting and in outpatient in terms of getting them the right services and care to them.”

Money raised during the walk will go towards programs for intensive care nurseries, breast feeding and preventing premature births.

