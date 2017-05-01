5 hospitalized in Elma crash

Published:

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were hospitalized following a vehicle crash in Elma Sunday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened at the intersection of Milestrip and Willardshire roads in the town.

A 17-year-old heading east on Milestrip collided with a 58-year-old woman going north on Willardshire, deputies say.

Officials say that early indicators show that one person failed to stop for a stop sign.

The 58-year-old driver was taken to ECMC to be treated for her injuries.

The 17-year-old driving the other vehicle, as well as three passengers, were hospitalized. The passengers were a 14-year-old boy, and two girls, ages 13 and 14. Deputies say all of the teens are from the Orchard Park area.

