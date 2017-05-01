Coca-Cola introduces new drink with fiber

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you’ve probably noticed an increase in the number of healthy beverages offered.

A lot of them brand themselves as natural or organic, and that’s not something we expect when we buy cold pressed juices.

An old product, not known for being healthy, is jumping on the bandwagon, and it’s getting a lot of attention.

Coca-Cola is making a healthier beverage containing fiber.

The company has been struggling with sales and was looking for a way to boost its numbers, but people aren’t too sure if its “healthy” claims will actually do that much.

Right now, the “Coke Plus” is only available in Japan, and there’s no word if it’s coming to the U.S.