BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- With the firing of General Manager Doug Whaley, Terry Pegula finally gave the Bills fans something they could cheer. The question remains, will he ever give this town a winner to cheer? Since Terry took over as the owner in 2014 the franchise hasn’t improved. “Dysfunctional” is the worst thing you can label an organization, but too often it seems fitting.

