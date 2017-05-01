CRIMESTOPPERS: Female suspect sought in card skimming case

EAST AURORA, N,Y. (WIVB) – Up to $1,00 has been offered as a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a credit card skimming case.

The suspect, a white female, used a cloned debit card to complete multiple ATM withdrawals at the 7-Eleven store at 42 Riley St. and 2275 Genesee St.

The suspect also used ten additional debit and/or credit cards to complete withdrawals at the same locations within an approximately 14-minute time span.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DOCCS tip line at 867-6161.