Darien Lake offering discounted $20 tickets to concerts

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year marks the 25th season that Darien Lake’s Amphitheater has brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to Western New York.

Live Nation is beginning the season with National Concert Day on Monday, May 1. The entertainment company will be starting their “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” Tuesday, where over 1,000,000 tickets to Live Nation’s summer concerts will be available for only $20.

Starting on May 2, at 8 a.m., the $20 tickets will be on sale until May 9, while supplies last.

As previously announced earlier in the year, all paid tickets will include free same-day admission to Darien Lake Theme Park.

Some of the concerts included in this offer are:

Future – Wednesday, May 24

– Wednesday, May 24 Chance The Rapper – Wednesday, May 31

– Wednesday, May 31 Jason Aldean – Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 Florida Georgia Line – Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Train with O.A.R. – Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Zac Brown Band – Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Third Eye Blind – Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Nickelback with Daughtry – Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 Chris Stapleton – Sunday, July 16

Sunday, July 16 Chicago & The Doobie Brothers – Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Foreigner with Cheap Trick – Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Kidz Bop Kids – Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22 OneRepublic – Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Brantley Gilbert – Sunday, July 30

Sunday, July 30 Kings of Leon – Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell – – Friday, August 4

– Friday, August 4 Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips – Saturday, August 12

Saturday, August 12 John Mayer – Sunday, August 27