Darien Lake offering discounted $20 tickets to concerts

News 4 Staff Published:
The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year marks the 25th season that Darien Lake’s Amphitheater has brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to Western New York.

Live Nation is beginning the season with National Concert Day on Monday, May 1. The entertainment company will be starting their “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” Tuesday, where over 1,000,000 tickets to Live Nation’s summer concerts will be available for only $20.

Starting on May 2, at 8 a.m., the $20 tickets will be on sale until May 9, while supplies last.

As previously announced earlier in the year, all paid tickets will include free same-day admission to Darien Lake Theme Park.

For more information, click/tap here.

Some of the concerts included in this offer are:

  • Future – Wednesday, May 24
  • Chance The Rapper – Wednesday, May 31
  • Jason Aldean –  Saturday, June 3
  • Florida Georgia Line  – Friday, June 16
  • Train with O.A.R. – Tuesday, June 20
  • Zac Brown Band  – Sunday, June 25
  • Third Eye Blind  – Thursday, June 29
  • Nickelback with Daughtry – Wednesday, July 12
  • Chris Stapleton  – Sunday, July 16
  • Chicago & The Doobie Brothers – Tuesday, July 18
  • Foreigner with Cheap Trick  – Friday, July 21
  • Kidz Bop Kids – Saturday, July 22
  • OneRepublic – Tuesday, July 25
  • Brantley Gilbert  – Sunday, July 30
  • Kings of Leon  – Wednesday, August 2
  • Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell  –– Friday, August 4
  • Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips – Saturday, August 12
  • John Mayer – Sunday, August 27

