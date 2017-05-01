Darien Lake to open for 54th season on Saturday

By Published:

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Darien Lake announced on Monday morning that they will open for the season on Saturday, May 6.

The 54th season will begin with a Season Pass Holder Appreciation Day. What that means, is that anyone with a season pass will receive a free bring-a-friend ticket good for any day of the season.

In addition to that, season pass holders will receive a Buy One, Get One Free discount on new games at the park, “Strike U Up” and “Slapshot.”

The 35th anniversary of the Viper, which was the first steel roller coaster in the world to feature five inversions, will be the subject of an anniversary party in June.

“Many of our guests throughout the years have pinpointed the first time they were tall enough to ride the Viper as one of their fondest memories,” Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe said. “Thirty-five years later, it’s a wonderful thing to see those guests bring their children and grandchildren here to recreate that special moment.”

The Viper isn’t the only part of Darien Lake celebrating a significant anniversary, as the 25th concert season at the Darien Lake Amphitheater is also taking place this year.

“By inviting all our concert guests to join us in the theme park before the show, there’s a truly unique opportunity for fun,” Thorpe said. “Where else can you ride coasters all day and rock out all night with the greatest stars in the music industry?”

MORE | Find more on special concert ticket offers for the beginning of May here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s