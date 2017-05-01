Darien Lake to open for 54th season on Saturday

Related Coverage Darien Lake offering discounted $20 tickets to concerts

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Darien Lake announced on Monday morning that they will open for the season on Saturday, May 6.

The 54th season will begin with a Season Pass Holder Appreciation Day. What that means, is that anyone with a season pass will receive a free bring-a-friend ticket good for any day of the season.

In addition to that, season pass holders will receive a Buy One, Get One Free discount on new games at the park, “Strike U Up” and “Slapshot.”

The 35th anniversary of the Viper, which was the first steel roller coaster in the world to feature five inversions, will be the subject of an anniversary party in June.

“Many of our guests throughout the years have pinpointed the first time they were tall enough to ride the Viper as one of their fondest memories,” Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe said. “Thirty-five years later, it’s a wonderful thing to see those guests bring their children and grandchildren here to recreate that special moment.”

The Viper isn’t the only part of Darien Lake celebrating a significant anniversary, as the 25th concert season at the Darien Lake Amphitheater is also taking place this year.

“By inviting all our concert guests to join us in the theme park before the show, there’s a truly unique opportunity for fun,” Thorpe said. “Where else can you ride coasters all day and rock out all night with the greatest stars in the music industry?”

