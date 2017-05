BUFFAL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Terry Pegula has two simultaneous searches to find his franchises new general managers, but the Buffalo Sabres got the head start.

Pegula and staff have reportedly met with at least six candidates, according to the Associated Press. A seventh candidate, Craig Conroy, is expected to be in the mix.

News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin examines what makes each stand out, as quickly as one can in under two minutes. The Sabres should have plenty of talented executives available to them.