Flood warning issued through 10 p.m. Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A flood warning has been issued for Western New York through 10 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service Buffalo issued the warning for urban areas and small streams in the following areas:

Wyoming County in western New York…

Cattaraugus County in western New York…

Erie County in western New York…

Livingston County in western New York…

Niagara County in western New York…

Orleans County in western New York…

Chautauqua County in western New York…

Allegany County in western New York…

Monroe County in western New York…

Genesee County in western New York…

West central Ontario County in western New York…

Locations that will experience flooding include:

Buffalo, Rochester, Greece, Cheektowaga, Irondequoit, Niagara

Falls, West Seneca, Batavia, Lockport, Warsaw, Jamestown, Collins,

Salamanca, Wellsville, and North Tonawanda.

.The warning includes highways between

Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 12.

Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 46.

Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 33.

The National Weather Service reminds drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.