BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Janet Jackson will swing by the Keybank Center on her four-month North American tour this fall.

Jackson, a multiple Grammy winner and multi-platinum selling artist, will play Nov. 4 in Buffalo.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets available online at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com at 1-888-223-6000.