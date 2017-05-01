Lake Ontario causes flooding to four homes in Olcott

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake Ontario water levels continue rising causing concern for homeowners in Olcott.

The water levels are well above average and are expected to rise another 11 inches by the middle of May.

Sunday, Lake Ontario waves were crashing on the shoreline, flooding four homes in Olcott.

Olcott fire crews spent most of the day putting sandbags along the shoreline and in front of homes on the waterfront.

Officials say they had 115 pallets of sand Sunday morning and by the end of the evening they had 56 pallets left.

Officials expect the lake to peak in late May or early June.