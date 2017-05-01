List of canceled events for Monday’s extreme weather

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday’s weather has prompted several closings across Western New York.

ERIE COUNTY:

  • Buffalo’s Slow Roll is cancelled: Weather Alert
  • Church Ushers Association: No Meeting
  • Dance Spectrum: Closed Today
  • Grand Island Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
  • Health Sciences Charter School: Cancel Afterschool Activities
  • Lord of Live Peace of Mind Meeting: Cancel Activities
  • Miss Cathy’s Dance Academy: Classes Cancelled
  • St.Christopher Church: No Religious Ed
  • Villa Maria College: No Bingo

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY:

  • Cattaraugus Little Valley Central School District: Cancel Afterschool Activities

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY:

  • Chautauqua Lake Central: Cancel Activities
  • Silver Creek Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
  • Westfield Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities

GENESEE COUNTY:

  • Alexander Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities

NIAGARA COUNTY:

  • Lockport City Schools: Evening Activities Cancelled
  • North Tonawanda City Schools: Evening Activities Cancelled
  • Town of Wheatfield Youth Center: Closed Today
  • Niagara Falls– travel advisory
  • OnStage Dance School: Closed Today

ORLEANS COUNTY:

  •  Holley Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities

WYOMING COUNTY:

  • Attica Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
  • Warsaw Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities

 

Flood watches, tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings. and other warnings have been issued for Monday. Read a complete listing here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s