List of canceled events for Monday’s extreme weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday’s weather has prompted several closings across Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY:
- Buffalo’s Slow Roll is cancelled: Weather Alert
- Church Ushers Association: No Meeting
- Dance Spectrum: Closed Today
- Grand Island Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
- Health Sciences Charter School: Cancel Afterschool Activities
- Lord of Live Peace of Mind Meeting: Cancel Activities
- Miss Cathy’s Dance Academy: Classes Cancelled
- St.Christopher Church: No Religious Ed
- Villa Maria College: No Bingo
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY:
- Cattaraugus Little Valley Central School District: Cancel Afterschool Activities
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY:
- Chautauqua Lake Central: Cancel Activities
- Silver Creek Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
- Westfield Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
GENESEE COUNTY:
- Alexander Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
NIAGARA COUNTY:
- Lockport City Schools: Evening Activities Cancelled
- North Tonawanda City Schools: Evening Activities Cancelled
- Town of Wheatfield Youth Center: Closed Today
- Niagara Falls– travel advisory
- OnStage Dance School: Closed Today
ORLEANS COUNTY:
- Holley Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
WYOMING COUNTY:
- Attica Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
- Warsaw Central: Cancel Afterschool Activities
Flood watches, tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings. and other warnings have been issued for Monday. Read a complete listing here.