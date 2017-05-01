Man missing from Williamsville facility found

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man suffering from cognitive disorders was found safe.

Paul Cieslak, 63, went missing from Williamsville Suburban Residential Health Care Facility on Thursday night. He was last seen around 6:42 p.m. walking north after being dropped off at the facility.

Staff at the facility say he was not there when they conducted their 10 p.m. rounds.

Last year in July, Cieslak was found safe after walking away from the Comprehensive Health Care facility on Reist Street in Williamsville.

On Monday, it was announced that Cieslak was spotted by NFTA employees while on a bus in downtown Buffalo.

Officials say he was unharmed and was cooperative.

Cieslak was taken back to the NFTA’s bus terminal. Crisis Services was called.

As of Monday afternoon, Cieslak was en route back to ECMC.

Amherst police do not believe any criminal charges will be filed.