Monday’s storms leave behind damage; See it here

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday’s thunderstorms left behind significant damage across all of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. See some of the damage photos and share your own photos here.

BLASDELL: A tree fell on a Blasdell home during Monday's storm. SNYDER- A car drives through a flooded Burroughs Drive Monday. CHEEKTOWAGA- Vehicles drive through a flooded Cheektowaga street. TONAWANDA- Colvin Boulevard and Sheridan Drive Tonawanda. WEST SENECA - A flooded backyard in West Seneca. DERBY- A flooded creek in Derby. LOCKPORT - Keck Road in Lockport flooded Monday. SHINGLEHOUSE, PA Water Street in Shinglehouse flooded Monday. AMHERST - Ivyhurst Road in Amherst flooded Monday. A car driving on Liston Street in Buffalo made waves Monday. WILSON- Young Street in the village of Wilson. LYNDONVILLE - Willow Lane in Lyndonville experienced flooding Monday. WEST SENECA - The Fisher Court area of West Seneca experienced flooding Monday. LOCKPORT - The Woodlands in the town of Lockport experienced flooding Monday. KANE, PA - Monday's storm damaged a barn in Kane, PA.