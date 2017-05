NEW YORK (WIVB) — The name of April the giraffe’s baby has been announced as Tajiri.

On Monday, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville announced the name of the baby, who was born on April 15.

Two zookeepers chose the name Tajiri, which is Swahili for hope and confidence, according to CBS sources in New York.

The baby’s birth was streamed live on YouTube as at least 1.2 million people viewed it.