Shawnee Rd. reopens after Wheatfiled chimney fire

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A chimney fire in the Town of Wheatfield closed off Shawnee Rd. between Hill and Timberlink roads Monday morning.

Officials responded around 4 a.m. after a neighbor reported the fire.

The fire quickly spread through the building’s rooftop on the south side of the home, but officials responded and helped the four occupants get out.

To douse the flames, firefighters made use of a ladder to pour water on the home from the street.

It’s not clear what started this fire, or how much damage it caused.

Shawnee Rd. reopened at 7:20 a.m.

