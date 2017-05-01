Olcott residents deal with flooding, continued rise in water levels

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB)- Strong wind gusts and waves over the weekend and into Monday swept rocks from the Lake Ontario shoreline onto Steve Hoffman’s lawn in Olcott.

He’s lived here for several years and isn’t new to minor flooding, but said water levels have never been quiet this high.

Crews were hard at work in Olcott Monday morning building barricades, stacking sandbags, and attempting to clear water inching closer and closer toward homes.

Hoffman built his new cottage about two years ago; it’s several yards further from the shore than his original cottage was.

He said it wasn’t due to the rising water levels then, but he’s grateful he rebuilt.

Four homes in Olcott flooded over the weekend due to high winds and strong waves.

Officials had 115 pallets of sand Sunday morning and by the end of the evening they only had 56 pallets left.

Hoffman lives in Olcott year-round, and said he’s growing more concerned.

“It’s come up on this side once in a while, it comes up just a couple inches but it’s never been this bad,” he said.

No one in Hoffman’s neighborhood has evacuated yet, but he said the Red Cross is checking in with residents periodically.

The water levels are already well above average, but Lake Ontario is not expected to peak until the end of the month or even into early a June.

The pond behind Hoffman’s home continues to be a nuisance for everyone but the geese.

Crews were working there all morning stacking sandbags and attempting to keep the rising water at bay

“The pond level and the lake level are the same, so when the lake level goes up the pond level goes up. We’re just keeping an eye on it day-to-day and if we’ve got to evacuate we’ll evacuate,” Hoffman said.