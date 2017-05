DALLAS (WIVB) — Dallas police tweeted Monday that a firefighter was injured by a shooter in the city.

We have PIO headed to the scene, we can confirm one member of Dallas Fire Rescue has been shot and transported to a local hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

CBS contributors say the firefighter was shot just south of I-30. The firefighter was hospitalized.

According to contributors, the suspect is a “black male that is bald, wearing dark green shirt and jeans” who may have a rifle.

There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017