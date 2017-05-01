SPCA Monday: Bella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the first day of May, the Erie County SPCA brought Bella to News 4.
Bella is a six-year-old pit bull mix who is looking for a loving home.
If you are interested in adopting her, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.
