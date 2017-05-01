State colleges to receive $2.5 million to combat underage drinking, drug use

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – 20 SUNY and CUNY college campuses will receive a total of $2.5 million to combat drug use and underage drinking, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Monday.

The funding will support the creation of campus community coalitions and foster community partnerships to help local prevention efforts. The efforts will be targeted at students 18 to 24 years old.

Each college selected will receive up to $125,000 annually for five years. The first period will begin on July 1 and end June 30, 2022.

The following campuses will receive funding:

University of Buffalo , Erie County

, Erie County State University of New York at Buffalo State, Erie County

Erie County State University of New York at New Paltz , Ulster County

, Ulster County Stony Brook University , Suffolk County

, Suffolk County State University of New York at Albany , Albany County

, Albany County Purchase College SUNY , Westchester County

, Westchester County College of Staten Island , Richmond County

, Richmond County College at Brockport , Monroe County

, Monroe County Tompkins Cortland Community College , Tompkins/Cortland Counties

, Tompkins/Cortland Counties State University of New York College at Cortland , Cortland County

, Cortland County Herkimer College , Herkimer County

, Herkimer County Binghamton University , Broome County

, Broome County Onondaga Community College , Onondaga County

, Onondaga County Suffolk Community College, Suffolk County

Suffolk County Farmingdale State College, Suffolk County

Suffolk County John Jay College, New York County

New York County Baruch College, New York County

New York County The City College of New York , New York County

, New York County Lehman College , Bronx County

, Bronx County State University of New York at Geneseo, Livingston County

The programs developed by the college will also aim to reduce alcohol and drug access and availability on campus and in the surrounding community, to change attitudes that support college underage drinking and drug use including prescription drug misuse, and providing Screening Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment services to students as appropriate.