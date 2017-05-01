Suspect in Saturday’s Orleans County manhunt in custody

RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The suspect in Saturday’s Orleans County manhunt is in custody.

Gerardo Quiros, 30, of Ridge Road in the town of Ridgeway, was charged with multiple crimes related to the April 29 incident Monday afternoon by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

Quiros is charged with second degree strangulation, third degree criminal mischief (both felonies), second degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree harassment, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges are pending.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff’s office, Quiros committed acts of violence against a female acquaintance Saturday, smashing her cell phone, obstructing her breathing, punching her in the head, and not allowing her to leave the residence.

When deputies returned to make contact with Quiros he fled into a wooded area behind his house, resulting in a search of the area which took several hours. Law enforcement issued a “shelter in place” warning for residents of the area during that time.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the department’s Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Genesee County Multi Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Niagara County Aviation and K-9 Teams, NYSP Aviation and Road Patrol, Medina Police Dept, Albion Police Dept, NYSDEC Police and the Lyndonville Police Dept. in the search.

The concentrated search was discontinued once sheriff’s deputies were confident that Quiros had left the area. Sheriff’s office investigators were able to develop intelligence on the suspect and he was arrested by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department and Lockport Police around 2 p.m. Monday.

Quiros was arraigned and held on $200,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. May 5.