Tonawanda man sentenced to 240 months for child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man convicted of possessing child pornography has been sentenced to 240 months in prison.

David Barraclough, 32, was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release by U.S. district judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Catherine Baumgarten, who is handling the case, Barraclough was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Nov. 12, 2014.

While Barraclough was in custody related to that arrest, two individuals began clearing out his apartment so that it could be rented to another tenant. The two individuals foudn a thumb drive above a door jamb in the bedroom and contacted the Tonawanda Police Department. A forensic analysis of the thumb drive and Barraclough’s tablet uncovered 238 images and five videos containing child pornography.

The tablet also contained multiple sexual conversation that occurred via apps between Barraclough and a minor victim, including sexual photographs. The victim was 14 at the time.

Barraclough had previously been sentenced to 12 months in jail in Dec. 2010 for failing to register as a sex offender and sexual misconduct.